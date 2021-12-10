Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $260.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.38 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

