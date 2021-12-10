Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.87.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,740 shares of company stock worth $123,596,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

