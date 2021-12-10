Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after buying an additional 1,283,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,306,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,219,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,024,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,271,000 after buying an additional 923,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,236,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

