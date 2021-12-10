Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $42,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.4% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

