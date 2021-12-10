Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $92.85 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

