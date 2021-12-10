Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,344 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

