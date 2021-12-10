Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

