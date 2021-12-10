Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 370.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EVO Payments by 15.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 668,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 88,498 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 13.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 566,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EVOP. Citigroup decreased their price target on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.43 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

