Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 9,200,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

BHR stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $310.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.84.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

