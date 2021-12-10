Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,667 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

