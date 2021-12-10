Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Up 17.1%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN) traded up 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 201,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 246,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.59 million and a PE ratio of 245.00.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

