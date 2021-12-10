EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

EVgo stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

