ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 4.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. 1,443,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 23,531,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.