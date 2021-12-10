Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley raised Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Renault stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.