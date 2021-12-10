Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OXY. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.