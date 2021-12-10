Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of CINF opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $78.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $274,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 165.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

