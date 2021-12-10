Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $263.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.22. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

