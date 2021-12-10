Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

