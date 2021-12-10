Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 95.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after buying an additional 402,116 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock worth $1,089,765. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

