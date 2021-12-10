Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of PH opened at $318.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

