Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stake Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus International Group worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $7,364,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $26,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

JBI stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

