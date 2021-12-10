Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,749 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

