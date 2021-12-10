Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after buying an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.22 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

