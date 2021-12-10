New Street Research Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,580.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at New Street Research from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. New Street Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,003.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.86, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

