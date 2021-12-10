Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post $290.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.50 million and the highest is $295.00 million. Unity Software posted sales of $220.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE U opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,992,965 shares of company stock valued at $333,464,841. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

