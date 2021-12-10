HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,207.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.