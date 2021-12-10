Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stake Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 7.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

