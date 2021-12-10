Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter worth about $806,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Retail Value by 31.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Retail Value by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Retail Value by 40.8% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter worth about $3,131,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 39.72%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $22.04 per share. This is a boost from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is -834.85%.

RVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

