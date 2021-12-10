Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Manitex International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 100.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

