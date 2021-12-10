Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.