Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $332.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.26. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

