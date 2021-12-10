Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Globant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.64 and a 200 day moving average of $271.61. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

