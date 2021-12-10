Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 960 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after buying an additional 208,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.71 and a 1 year high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,866. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

