Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

