Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.