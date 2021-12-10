Reviewing CURE Pharmaceutical (CURR) & The Competition

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: CURR) is one of 901 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CURE Pharmaceutical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURE Pharmaceutical’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors 5243 19295 41537 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.20%. Given CURE Pharmaceutical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURE Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CURE Pharmaceutical $2.05 million -$30.62 million -0.65 CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors $1.70 billion $122.12 million 0.15

CURE Pharmaceutical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical. CURE Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURE Pharmaceutical -406.75% -135.40% -61.95% CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors -4,188.62% -129.24% -14.11%

Summary

CURE Pharmaceutical competitors beat CURE Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments. The Cure Operations segment include development and manufacture of pharmaceutical and wellness products. The Sera Labs Operations segment comprises selling of wellness products through direct to consumer and wholesale channels. The company was founded by Robert Steven Davidson on May 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

