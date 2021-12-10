Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the past year period (+139.5% versus +91.2%). It focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling in the lucrative Permian Basin. Over the years, Diamondback's buyouts of Energen, Ajax and QEP, totalling more than $12 billion, have strengthened its Permian position and growth prospects along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. The company’s substantial ownership interest in infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. However, Diamondback’s high leverage restricts its financial flexibility, while the volatility associated with oil price is a constant threat. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

