Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

OCSL opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock worth $31,201,669 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

