Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. The company plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $536 to $541 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.62.

CBOE stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.