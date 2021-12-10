Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells $456,568.32 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.91. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 692.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth $219,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

