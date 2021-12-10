Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NVVE opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvve will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 82.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 126.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

