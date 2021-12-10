Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.43) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

LON FAN opened at GBX 532 ($7.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 507.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 482.62. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total value of £96,560 ($128,046.68). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.