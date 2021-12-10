Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

