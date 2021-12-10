J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $210,000.00 in Stock

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MAYS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 million, a P/E ratio of 183.66 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J.W. Mays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.