Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ISTR opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Investar has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Investar by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Investar by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Investar by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Investar by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

