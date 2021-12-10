Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $238,750.95 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00.

NYSE PARR opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

