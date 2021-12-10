-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $165,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Broadwind by 231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 50,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.