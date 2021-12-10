Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

