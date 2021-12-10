Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORRF opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

