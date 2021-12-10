Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 18.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

